Styx Announce Las Vegas Residency

Event poster

(ABC) Styx have announced that they will returning to Las Vegas early next year to launch a new five-night residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The special run of Vegas shows will be taking place on January 27th and 28th and February 1st, 3rd and 4th, 2023. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.



Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.



Styx fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. PT.

Related Stories

Styx In The Studio For 'Grand Illusion' 45th Anniversary

Collective Soul, Styx and Rob Thomas Lead New Season Of The Song

REO Speedwagon and Styx To Launch Coheadlining Tour

Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency

Styx Music and Merch

News > Styx