Disturbed Share Divisive Title Track

Disturbed have released a lyric video for their brand new single, "Divisive." The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will be hitting stores on November 18th, 2022.

Frontman David Draiman had this to say about the song, "The title track and the title itself are indicative of the incredibly f***ed up state of things we are living in.

It's about how hyper-polarity has influenced everything people do in life. People are addicted to outrage. They're addicted to finding the next thing that will piss them off so they can rave about it on social media. Everything negative was given a shot of steroids."

"Guitarist Dan Donegan added, ""David was in the room listening to me play the riff, and he fell in love with it instantly. It was one of the early musical ideas. It's fun to be face-to-face, because we can feed off of each other and we see the level of excitement." Watch the lyric video below:

