Tyler Hubbard Unplugs For New Version of '5 Foot 9'

5 Foot 9 acoustic single art

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has shared a brand new acoustic version of his hit debut solo single, "5 Foot 9", which was written by Hubbard, Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill.

The original single has already amassed almost 184 million streams and is currently No. 3 on the country radio charts. Hubbard produced the unplugged version with Jordan Schmidt.

Tyler had this to say, "I'm so excited to be releasing an acoustic version of '5 Foot 9'. I'm humbled by the response we've seen from fans over the past few months. Hearing crowds singing the words back to me on tour has been an incredible experience. For this acoustic ver

