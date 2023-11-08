Tyler Hubbard's Dancin' In the Country Goes Platinum

(EMI) 21-time No. 1 hitmaker Tyler Hubbard has earned his second RIAA PLATINUM certification as a solo artist for his hit single "Dancin' In The Country." Additionally, Hubbard's debut album has passed the mark of one billion global streams.

"Dancin' In The Country" was Hubbard's second single off of his debut self-titled record in January of this year, and it was his second solo No. 1 song at country radio. He co-wrote the song with Keith Urban, Ross Copperman and Jon Nite.

Hubbard shared the song's official music video in January featuring Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, America's Got Talent), and it has amassed 6.5M+ views. Watch it below.

He wrapped his sold-out Canadian headline tour last month, and he will serve as direct support on Kane Brown's In The Air Tour in 2024, with shows in Los Angeles, Toronto, Houston, Atlanta and more.

