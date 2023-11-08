.

Tyler Hubbard's Dancin' In the Country Goes Platinum

11-08-2023
Tyler Hubbard

(EMI) 21-time No. 1 hitmaker Tyler Hubbard has earned his second RIAA PLATINUM certification as a solo artist for his hit single "Dancin' In The Country." Additionally, Hubbard's debut album has passed the mark of one billion global streams.

"Dancin' In The Country" was Hubbard's second single off of his debut self-titled record in January of this year, and it was his second solo No. 1 song at country radio. He co-wrote the song with Keith Urban, Ross Copperman and Jon Nite.

Hubbard shared the song's official music video in January featuring Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, America's Got Talent), and it has amassed 6.5M+ views. Watch it below.

He wrapped his sold-out Canadian headline tour last month, and he will serve as direct support on Kane Brown's In The Air Tour in 2024, with shows in Los Angeles, Toronto, Houston, Atlanta and more.

Related Stories
Tyler Hubbard's Dancin' In the Country Goes Platinum

Tyler Hubbard Shares New Anthem 'A Lot With A Little'

Tyler Hubbard Delivers New Single 'Back Then Right Now'

Tyler Hubbard Scores Second No. 1 From Debut Solo Album With 'Dancin' In The Country'

Tyler Hubbard Releases Exclusive Six-Song Amazon EP

News > Tyler Hubbard

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Foo Fighters, Slipknot Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Iron Maiden Team With Z2 To Celebrate 'Piece Of Mind' 40th Anniversary- more

Foo Fighters To Rock Roskilde Festival 2024- Tool Add More Dates To U.S. Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival- more

Reviews

On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon

Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix

Foghat - Sonic Mojo

Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream

Dokken - Heaven Comes Down

Latest News

Foo Fighters, Motley Crue, Slipknot Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Iron Maiden Team With Z2 To Celebrate 'Piece Of Mind' 40th Anniversary

Plain White T's Announce North American Tour

Steven Wilson Gets Animated For 'Beautiful Scarecrow' Video

Lord Of The Lost Take On Billy Idol Classic To Announce Covers Album

Midtown Launching 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular

Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert Coming To Blu-Ray+CD

XTC's The Big Express Gets Surround Sound Series Release