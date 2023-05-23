Tyler Hubbard Scores Second No. 1 From Debut Solo Album With 'Dancin' In The Country'

(EMI Records Nashville) Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is atop the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart this week with his hit song "Dancin' In The Country," marking his second No. 1 as a solo artist, and his 21st career chart topper on Country Radio.
Hubbard now holds the record for most spins in an official tracked week on Mediabase country's mainstream panel. Written by Hubbard, Keith Urban, Ross Copperman and Jon Nite, "Dancin' In The Country" is the second single off Hubbard's debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard. Hubbard's debut single, "5 Foot 9," also hit No. 1 and was released exactly one year ago (5/20/22). Hubbard celebrated his first year as a solo artist this past weekend when he surprised fans with a 75-minute pop-up show at Nashville's famed honky tonk, The Stage, on Saturday night.
"Having a second No. 1, one year to the day after my debut solo single was released, is really incredible," said Hubbard. "It's been an amazing year, and I'm thankful to Country Radio and the fans for embracing my music, and to Keith, Ross and Jon for sharing their creative genius with me."
