Tyler Hubbard Releases Exclusive Six-Song Amazon EP

EP cover art

(UMG Nashville) On the eve of releasing his self-titled debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard took the stage in NYC for an exclusive performance and live stream as part of City Sessions from Amazon Music.

Now, six of Hubbard's live performances from that night are available now only on Amazon music in a new EP, Tyler Hubbard: City Sessions (Amazon Music Live). Also released today are two exclusive live performance videos for Hubbard's current hit single "Dancin' In The Country" and "She Can."

Stream it here and see the tracklisting below:

"5 Foot 9 - City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)"

"Out This Way - City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)"

"Tough - City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)"

"She Can - City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)"

"Small Town Me - City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)"

"Dancin' In The Country - City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)"

Related Stories

Tyler Hubbard Shares Dancin' In The Country (Demo - feat. Keith Urban)

The Black Crowes And Darius Rucker To Rock The CMT Awards

Tyler Hubbard Releases 'Me For Me' Video

Tyler Hubbard Takes '5 Foot 9' To No. 1

More Tyler Hubbard News