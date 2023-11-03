Tyler Hubbard Shares New Anthem 'A Lot With A Little'

(UMG Nashville) Tyler Hubbard shares "A Lot With A Little," an anthem for making the most out of small moments. Layered sonically with bright guitar riffs, piercing drums and a bit of gratitude, the song is out today via EMI Records Nashville and is part of Hubbard's next full project, which will be released in 2024.

Hubbard wrapped his sold-out Canadian headlining tour last week, and he will serve as direct support on Kane Brown's In The Air Tour in 2024, with shows in Los Angeles, Toronto, Houston, Atlanta and more.

"A Lot With A Little" follows Hubbard's wild-and-free radio single "Back Then Right Now" (9.8). Stream the new song and see the tour dates below:

Fri., Mar. 15 - Sun., Mar. 17 | CMC Rocks Qld 2024 | Willowbank, AUS

Thurs., Mar. 28 | John Paul Jones Arena | Charlottesville, VA^

Fri., Mar. 29 | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA^

Sat., Mar. 30 | Prudential Center | Newark, NJ^

Thurs., Apr. 4 | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI^

Fri., Apr. 5 | ScotiaBank Arena | Toronto, ON, CA^

Sat., Apr. 6 | Keybank Center | Buffalo, NY^

Thurs., Apr. 11 | T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO^

Fri., Apr. 12 | Allstate Arena | Rosemont, IL^

Thurs., Apr. 18 | Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA^

Fri., Apr. 19 | Target Center | Minneapolis, MN^

Sat., Apr. 20 | Alerus Center | Grand Forks, ND^

Fri., Apr. 26 | United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX^

Sat., Apr. 27 | Toyota Center | Houston, TX^

Sun., Apr. 28 | Moody Center | Austin, TX^

Thurs., May 9 | Matthew Knight Arena | Eugene, OR^

Fri., May 10 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Sat., May 11 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Fri., May 17 | Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT^

Sat., May 18 | T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV^

Sun., May 19 | Boots In The Park | Tempe, AZ

Thurs., May 30 | Amway Center | Orlando, FL^

Fri., May 31 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Sat., Jun. 1 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Fri., Jun. 7 | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC^

Sat., Jun. 8 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA^

Sat. Jun. 29 | Lakes Jam 2024 | Brainerd, MN

Sat., Aug. 24 | BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, CA^

^supporting Kane Brown

