Megadeth Continue Video Series With Killing Time

Megadeth have released a music video for their new single "Killing Time". The track comes from the legendary thrash group's latest album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead."

"Killing Time" is Chapter V in the band's "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! Video Series", which launched with the 2023 Grammy nominated "We'll Be Back".

The series continued with "Night Stalkers: Chapter II", "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!: Chapter III", and "Life In Hell: Chapter IV". Watch the new video below:

