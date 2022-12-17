Soundgarden 'Superunknown' Certified For 6 Million US Sales (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Soundgarden 'Superunknown' Certified For 6 Million US Sales was a top 22 story from April 2022: Soundgarden's 1994 classic, "Superunknown", has been certified 6x platinum for US sales of 6 million copies by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).
Produced by Michael Beinhorn and the band, and recorded at Seattle's Bad Animals studio, Soundgarden's fourth album delivered radio hits and fan favorites like "Black Hole Sun", "Fell On Black Days" and "My Wave."
The project delivered the group's commercial breakthrough, topping the US charts and selling 3 million copies in the region in the first seven months following its release, and another 2 million by early 1996.
"Superknown" earned Soundgarden a pair of Grammy Awards for "Spoonman" (Best Metal Performance) and "Black Hole Sun" (Best Hard Rock Performance), while the latter also delivered an MTV Video Music Award in the "Best Metal/Hard Rock Video" category.
