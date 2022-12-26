Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover

Night seven of the Hanukkah Sessions

Video still

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin recruited Jack Black for the seventh installment of their special Hanukkah Sessions series.

The actor joined Grohl and Kurstin for a special cover of the Rush classic "The Spirit Of Radio". In the video description on the Foo Fighter's YouTube page, they wrote of the tribute:

"Geddy Lee's mother was so proud of her son that she put Rush posters up all over their family store and gave away Rush albums to kids who didn't have money to buy them.

"In tribute to that proud Jewish mother, we give you - free of charge-'The Spirit Of Radio' featuring Jack Black!" Watch the video below:

