David Lee Roth Released New Song About Van Halen (2022 In Review)

Singer honors his band's history with track
David Lee Roth Released New Song About Van Halen was a top 22 story from July 2022: Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth shared a new solo song entitled, "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway..." that features a photo of the classic Van Halen lineup in the YouTube video.
This is the latest in a series of songs that Roth has shared from sessions with his former solo band guitarist John 5. The guitarist spoke about this track during a recent interview on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz.
John 5 said, "There's a song that I just can't wait for Dave to release. It's called 'Nothing Could Have Stopped Us' and it's about Van Halen. It's my favorite song that I've ever done with Dave, and it is beautiful.
"I don't know why he's not releasing that one yet. And I just can't wait for people to hear that one. 'Cause it's about Van Halen. It's just absolutely wonderful. I just am really looking forward to him releasing that one." Stream the song below:
