KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour Says Thayer (2022 In Review)

The brand will live on says current guitarist
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour Says Thayer was a top 22 story from Aug. 2022: KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer says in a new interview that the band "is not going away" following the final show of their End Of The Road farewell tour.
Thayer was asked what would happen after the final tour date during a chat with The Rockpit. He responded, "You have to remember KISS is not going away, KISS the brand, the music, the imagery that's all gonna continue on in certain ways it's just that the band is not gonna tour anymore.
"KISS won't end so I'm sure lots of associated things will be going on, some I might even be involved in you never know. KISS will live on no doubt about it, something as monumental as KISS won't go away."
