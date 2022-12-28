David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen

Roth reflects on Van Halen's early days and Eddie

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth reminisces about his late bandmate, Eddie Van Halen, on a new episode of The Roth Show. In the Season 2 opener, Roth recalls Van Halen's days on the southern California club circuit in the early 1970s, among other things, before sharing his thoughts about the guitarist, who passed away in the fall of 2020.

"My dear departed Ed, boy I miss him...I had a ball with Ed," shares Roth (as transcribed by hennemusic). "Walt Disney said 'you know what? My love affair with Mickey Mouse was better than any love affair with a woman I ever had.' I gotta tell ya: playing with Ed, writing songs with Ed, presenting those songs - that was better than any love affair I ever had. And some of those songs I think might last forever...or 'until the last syllable of time', like Shakespeare said. They became anthems."

The new episode also sees Roth - who announced last fall he would retire from music - discuss his current status briefly while commenting on America's love of "the comeback."

