Sammy Hagar and Mick Fleetwood Jam 'World's Turning'

Hagar and Fleetwood play

YouTube video still

AXS TV have premiered a new video from Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip that features the former Van Halen frontman jamming a Fleetwood Mac classic with Mick Fleetwood.

They had this to say about the clip, "Sammy takes the stage with legendary drummer Mick Fleetwood at Fleetwood's on Front St. in Lahaina, Maui. There, Mick gives off an epic drum solo during a performance of 'World Turning.'

"Later, Mick chats with Sammy about music and gives the red rocker a tour of his beloved Hawaiian hot spot." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album (2022 In Review)

Sammy Hagar's Sammy Radio Red Rocker Expands

Sammy Hagar Shared Performance Of Led Zeppelin Classic (2022 In Review)

Sammy Hagar Tributed Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover (2022 In Review)

Sammy Hagar Music and Merch

News > Sammy Hagar