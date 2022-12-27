Sammy Hagar and Mick Fleetwood Jam 'World's Turning'

Hagar and Fleetwood play
AXS TV have premiered a new video from Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip that features the former Van Halen frontman jamming a Fleetwood Mac classic with Mick Fleetwood.
They had this to say about the clip, "Sammy takes the stage with legendary drummer Mick Fleetwood at Fleetwood's on Front St. in Lahaina, Maui. There, Mick gives off an epic drum solo during a performance of 'World Turning.'
"Later, Mick chats with Sammy about music and gives the red rocker a tour of his beloved Hawaiian hot spot." Watch the video below:
