SiriusXM Shared Video From Maneskin's Small Stage Series Concert(2022 In Review)

Band rocked New York City venue to network
SiriusXM Shared Video From Maneskin's Small Stage Series Concert was a top 22 story from Aug. 2022: SiriusXM have shared a couple of videos from Maneskin's recent special Small Stage Series presented by American Express intimate performance.
The special concert took place on July 28th at the House of X in New York City, where the band played a special set for SiriusXM listeners including their current hit Supermodel, as well as "If I Can Dream."
Their Small Stage Series concert premiered exclusively on the SXM App on Monday, August 1st and on SiriusXM's Alt Nation, but Sirius has shared videos for two song performances from the show. Watch "Supermodel" here and "If I Can Dream" below:
