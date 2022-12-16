.

Any Given Day Mark 10th Anniversary Of Their Cover Of Diamonds

Keavin Wiggins | 12-16-2022

Any Given Day Single art
Single art

Any Given Day are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their special take on Rhianna's hit single "Diamonds," by releasing a new music video for the track, and making it available on all streaming platforms, worldwide.

Guitarist and producer Andy Posdziech had this to say, "We're celebrating the 10-year anniversary of our ''Diamonds' cover. This song is absolutely special for all of us and we've got a lot of unforgettable memories.

"As a special present to all our fans that persistently asked for the track to be finally available on streaming platforms: The wait is over! We hope you will enjoy our new mixed and mastered version on your favourite platform! Shine bright and GET THAT DONE!"

