Any Given Day Share 'Limitless' Video To Announce New Album

(Atom Splitter) Any Given Day have announced that they will issue their upcoming album Limitless on January 26 via Arising Empire and have shared a music video for the album's title track.

True to its name, Limiteless explores themes of boundless potential and unbridled creativity. The album promises to be a groundbreaking addition to their discography, featuring tracks that push the limits of metalcore with innovative sounds and profound lyrical depth. Fans can expect a collection of songs that not only resonate with the band's signature energy but also venture into new musical exploration.

The band states, "Our new album Limiteless is infused with a new vibe of positivity and energy that we've honestly never felt before, like we shook things up but still stayed true to ourselves. This album really represents a leap into uncharted waters, ditching the formulaic for a sound that is fresh and unbound. It reflects the boundless spirit and heart we've put into every melody and lyric.

Limiteless is the perfect word for this new adventure - it's what you'll feel in every track and every line we've poured our hearts into for this album. We can't wait for you to hear it."

About the title track, the band says, "'Limitless' isn't just the title track of our new album! This song is like our anthem of self-belief and never giving up. You should always believe in yourself, never let negativity stop you and have the guts to shape your own destiny with determination and courage. It's all about overcoming obstacles, grabbing opportunities, and showing that you've got unlimited potential. This song is basically a celebration of the human spirit kicking butt!"

