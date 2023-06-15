.

Any Given Day 'Get That Done' With New Video

06-15-2023

Any Given Day News Cover art June 15, 2023
(Atom Splitter) Any Given Day, who hail from the heart of the German Ruhr area, have released their flaming new single "Get That Done," out now worldwide via Arising Empire

It's a high-octane metalcore track designed to unleash your inner beast and overcome everything in your life. "'Get That Done' is more than a - it's our anthem, echoing our unity, determination, and hunger for greatness," the band says. "From our very first show, it has been our battle cry, propelling us forward on every stage and journey.

"It reminds us that we have the power to overcome any obstacle, to leave our mark upon the world, and to ignite the fire within others. Together, we are an unstoppable force! So, let the world hear our anthem and join us as we rise to GET THAT DONE."

