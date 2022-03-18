.

Any Given Day Deliver 'Apocalypse' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-17-2022

Any Given Day Cover art
Any Given Day have released a music video for the new single "Apocalypse," the first new music since the group's last full-length, 2019's "Overpower."

They had this to say, "We want to spread the message that we all have to take responsibility in our lives and our society and not just to point at others.

"Instead of waiting for something to happen or to look for a scapegoat, we all should ask ourselves how we can be an active part of the solution and not be part of the problem.

"If we all stand together, we can make an impact and can actually change things as a union." Watch the video below:

