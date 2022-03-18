Any Given Day Deliver 'Apocalypse' Video

Any Given Day have released a music video for the new single "Apocalypse," the first new music since the group's last full-length, 2019's "Overpower."
They had this to say, "We want to spread the message that we all have to take responsibility in our lives and our society and not just to point at others.
"Instead of waiting for something to happen or to look for a scapegoat, we all should ask ourselves how we can be an active part of the solution and not be part of the problem.
"If we all stand together, we can make an impact and can actually change things as a union." Watch the video below:
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' and Announce New Album- Rock Hall Refuse Dolly Parton's Request- Roger Waters- Ghost- Muse- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book- Weezer- more
Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour- Cave In Announce First New Album In Over A Decade- Judas Priest- more
Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022
RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More
Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago