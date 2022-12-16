Charles Esten Stars In Little Big Town's 'Rich Man' Video

Little Big Town recruited Charles Esten ("Outer Banks," "Nashville") to play the central role of a father in the brand new music video for their song "Rich Man".

According to the announcement, "Produced and filmed by Running Bear Films in Nashville, TN, the video is a nostalgic film which pays homage to good men, hardworking people, and loving families everywhere.

"It tells the story of a young boy and his relationship with his father (Esten) over the course of time. Interwoven with a performance by Little Big Town, the video ends with a beautifully fitting twist: Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook himself playing the older grown-up version of the little boy."

Jimi shared, "'Rich Man' has a special place in my heart, and I've been touched by the response it's gotten from the record and playing it on the road. We wanted the video to show the love of family, and love of a father.

"This song makes me think of my own dad, and I wanted to honor that as well as the heart I have for my son. Making this with Charles, the other actors, and of course Karen, Kimberly, and Phillip, was really a labor of love."

Karen Fairchild added, "'Rich Man' tells the story of how the deep roots of family ground us and give us the space to flourish and become who we are meant to be. True wealth is the story of this song." Watch the video below:

