Little Big Town Give 'Better Love' With New Single

Mr. Sun album cover art

Little Big Town have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, "Better Love". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Mr. Sun", which will arrive on September 16th.

Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook wrote the song with Tofer Brown and Audra Mae. "The attitude of this song is mischievous and lands squarely in Karen's wheelhouse. It's fun to sing, too," Westbrook says.

The band has also announced that they will be celebrating the album's release, with a special performance on the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY that morning from Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories

Little Big Town Release 'Rich Man' Lyric Video

Little Big Town Delivering 'Rich Man' This Week

Little Big Town Saying 'Hell Yeah' With New Single

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Reviving The Bandwagon Tour

Little Big Town Music and Merch

News > Little Big Town