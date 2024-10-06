Little Big Town Celebrate Christmas Album With 'Glow' Video

() Need the perfect soundtrack to help you deck the halls? Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning four-piece Little Big Town - comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook - have unwrapped their first-ever Christmas album, The Christmas Record, out now via Capitol Records Nashville.

But wait, there's more. Alongside The Christmas Record, Little Big Town have released a beautiful music video for "Glow". Little Big Town pine for the holiday season as they venture through the breathtaking town of Gstaad, Switzerland, in search of the holiday spirit. The video is directed by long-time collaborators Becky Fluke and Reid Long.

"We shot the video for "Glow" while on tour in Switzerland this summer. Being in Gstaad and the Swiss Alps channeled our holiday spirit, so we couldn't pass up the chance to create our own winter wonderland magic!" says Little Big Town. "We're so happy to finally share our first-ever Christmas record with the world. We hope this soundtrack will create some new traditions for you this holiday season."

The 11-track record - produced by Dave Cobb - includes new interpretations of country classics and a stellar batch of original soon-to-be-classics. Among these originals is "Glow," the upbeat track that's begging to be listened to around a crackling, stocking-adorned fireplace.

The Christmas Record follows the release of Little Big Town's first-ever Greatest Hits album, released in August to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary. Consisting of 12 tracks that span the group's genre-defining discography, the record pays tribute to their remarkable journey thus far, and teases what's to come thanks to fresh collaborations with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Sugarland.

Little Big Town won't be slowing down this holiday season. Along with the release of The Christmas Record, the band will be ringing in the holidays with NBC for their one-of-a-kind special, "Little Big Town's Christmas at The Opry." The 2-hour holiday spectacular will feature performances from Little Big Town along with some extra-special guests. At the end of the month, Little Big Town head out on the road with special guest Sugarland for the Take Me Home Tour, which hits 18 arenas across the country.

'Tis the season for Little Big Town!

