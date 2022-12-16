The Rolling Stones Share Performance Of 1974 Classic From GRRR! Live

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming audio of a 2012 performance of their 1974 classic, "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)", in the latest preview to the February 10 release of "GRRR Live!"
The package captures the band on the road celebrating their golden anniversary on the 50 & Counting Tour, which saw them play dates across North America and Europe.
"GRRR! Live" delivers a December 15, 2012 performance at Newark, NJ's Prudential Center, where they were joined by guests including The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, John Mayer, Lady Gaga, former member Mick Taylor, and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen.
Since its original airing on pay-per-view in 2012, this show has not been available to fans until now. The concert has been re-edited and the audio has been remixed.
Three songs from the December 13 show (also in Newark) will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray: "Respectable" (with John Mayer), "Around And Around", and "Gimme Shelter."
Stream the 2012 performance of "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)" here.
