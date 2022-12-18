Judas Priest Celebrated Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction News (2022 In Review)

Judas Priest Celebrated Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction News was a top 22 story from May 2022: Metal legends Judas Priest took to social media on May 4th to celebrate the news that they will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame this year with the Musical Excellence Award.
The iconic group shared the following message with fans via their Facebook page, "We are thrilled and honored to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022.
"This is also a great moment for British Heavy Metal, Metal worldwide and our amazing fans who support us and keep flying the flag for Metal and Judas Priest!"
