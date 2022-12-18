Rolling Stones Shared Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings (2022 In Review)

Rolling Stones Shared Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings was a top 22 story from May 2022: The Rolling Stones have shared two previously unheard recordings, "Tumbling Dice" and "Hot Stuff," which were recorded at the Stones' famous secret concerts at the 300-capacity Toronto club El Mocambo in March 1977.
UMe sent over these details: The two tracks are set to feature on the upcoming Live At The El Mocambo album, which is being released in full for the very first time on Friday, May 13th. The album will be available on double CD, 4 LP Black Vinyl, 4 LP Neon Vinyl and digitally. It features the Stones' full set from the March 5 show, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 gig, newly mixed by Bob Clearmountain.
The distinctive groove of Rolling Stones' staple "Tumbling Dice" and the funk-induced "Hot Stuff" preview the forthcoming release, giving an irresistible taste of the exhilarating 1977 El Mocambo gigs, which are still talked about in Toronto, and in Rolling Stones legend, to this day. The gigs featured a setlist for all seasons, from Muddy Waters' "Mannish Boy" and Bo Diddley's "Crackin' Up," to classics such as "Let's Spend The Night Together" and "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll," and back to the blues with Big Maceo's "Worried Life Blues" and Willie Dixon's "Little Red Rooster." There was the live debut of "Worried About You," not heard in studio form until 1981's Tattoo You, and more highlights from "Honky Tonk Women" to "Rip This Joint."
As they took to the stage of the "El Mo", a fixture of the Toronto music scene since the 1940s, the Stones rolled back the years to the exhilarating club incarnation of their early years. Forty-five years on, this is a trip back to the intensity of the Crawdaddy Club in the Stones' earliest days, revisited by the band on Live At The El Mocambo.
Listen to the tracks here and see the tracklisting and watch the visualizer for "Tumbling Dice" below:
TRACKLISTING:
1. Honky Tonk Women
2. All Down The Line
3. Hand Of Fate
4. Route 66
5. Fool To Cry
6. Crazy Mama
7. Mannish Boy
8. Crackin' Up
9. Dance Little Sister
10. Around And Around
11. Tumbling Dice
12. Hot Stuff
13. Star Star
14. Let's Spend The Night Together
15. Worried Life Blues
16. Little Red Rooster
17. It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)
18. Rip This Joint
19. Brown Sugar
20. Jumpin' Jack Flash
21. Melody
22. Luxury
23. Worried About You
The Rolling Stones Share Performance Of 1974 Classic From GRRR! Live
Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event
Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan (2022 In Review)
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Happy' In GRRR! Live Preview
Rolling Stones Music and Merch
Sharon Osbourne Released From Hospital Following Medical Emergency- Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single Gossip- more
Megadeth Continue Video Series With Killing Time- Rolling Stones Share Performance Of 1974 Classic- Peach Fest Lineup- more
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup- Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- more
Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos