Joe Elliott Performed Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel (2022 In Review)

Leppard frontman and the Piano man rock 'Pour Some Sugar On Me'

Video still

(hennemusic) Joe Elliott Performed Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel was a top 22 story from July 2022: Joe Elliott performed the Def Leppard smash, "Pour Some Sugar On Me", with Billy Joel and his band during a July 9th concert at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI.

The rocker previously teamed up with Joel for the song during a 2018 show at Fenway Park in Boston, MA and a June 2019 event at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Elliott's guest appearance took place the night before his group would take center stage at the same venue as part of their North American stadium tour with Motley Crue.

Def Leppard are on the road in support of their new album, "Diamond Star Halos." Watch video of Elliott's guest appearance here.

