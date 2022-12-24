Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert (2022 In Review)

Band return home to play a massive show at historic venue
Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert was a top 22 story from July 2022: Maneskin made a triumphant return to Italy on July 9th where they played a sold out concert for over 70,000 fans at Rome's historic Circo Massimo (Circus Maximus).
The chart-topping band has now joined the ranks of the Rolling Stone, Genesis and Bruce Springsteen as rare rock artists to sell-out the historic Roman venue.
They wrote on social media following the show, "70.000 hearts beating as one. 70.000 faces among which family and lifetime friends. The streets of Rome have been our first stage, our very first achievement.
"Everything started here. So these really are the eyes and hands of the people who trusted us from the very beginning and it feels so good to give back. Rome is our home and breath and yesterday night we felt it more than ever."
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single 'Gossip'
Maneskin Win Favorite Rock Song At American Music Awards
Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'
Maneskin Premiere 'The Loneliest' Video
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang (2022 In Review)
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour (2022 In Review)
Joe Elliott Performed Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel (2022 In Review)
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath (2022 In Review)
Metallica's Master Of Puppets Entered Hot 100 Chart For First Time (2022 In Review)
Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert (2022 In Review)
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announced US Tour (2022 In Review)
Armor For Sleep Shared First New Song In 15 Years (2022 In Review)