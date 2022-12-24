Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert (2022 In Review)

Band return home to play a massive show at historic venue

Social media capture

Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert was a top 22 story from July 2022: Maneskin made a triumphant return to Italy on July 9th where they played a sold out concert for over 70,000 fans at Rome's historic Circo Massimo (Circus Maximus).

The chart-topping band has now joined the ranks of the Rolling Stone, Genesis and Bruce Springsteen as rare rock artists to sell-out the historic Roman venue.

They wrote on social media following the show, "70.000 hearts beating as one. 70.000 faces among which family and lifetime friends. The streets of Rome have been our first stage, our very first achievement.

"Everything started here. So these really are the eyes and hands of the people who trusted us from the very beginning and it feels so good to give back. Rome is our home and breath and yesterday night we felt it more than ever."

Related Stories

Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single 'Gossip'

Maneskin Win Favorite Rock Song At American Music Awards

Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'

Maneskin Premiere 'The Loneliest' Video

Maneskin Music and Merch

News > Maneskin