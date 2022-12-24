.

Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert (2022 In Review)

Band return home to play a massive show at historic venue
Keavin Wiggins | December 24, 2022

Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert (2022 In Review)
Social media capture

Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert was a top 22 story from July 2022: Maneskin made a triumphant return to Italy on July 9th where they played a sold out concert for over 70,000 fans at Rome's historic Circo Massimo (Circus Maximus).

The chart-topping band has now joined the ranks of the Rolling Stone, Genesis and Bruce Springsteen as rare rock artists to sell-out the historic Roman venue.

They wrote on social media following the show, "70.000 hearts beating as one. 70.000 faces among which family and lifetime friends. The streets of Rome have been our first stage, our very first achievement.

"Everything started here. So these really are the eyes and hands of the people who trusted us from the very beginning and it feels so good to give back. Rome is our home and breath and yesterday night we felt it more than ever."

Related Stories


Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert (2022 In Review)

Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single 'Gossip'

Maneskin Win Favorite Rock Song At American Music Awards

Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'

Maneskin Premiere 'The Loneliest' Video

Maneskin Music and Merch

News > Maneskin

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
Subscribe to the Day In Rock Newsletter

Enter your email below to receive a daily update with the latest Day In Rock headlines.

advertisement
Day In Rock

Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more

Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more

Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson

Santa's Jukebox

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts

Latest News

Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang (2022 In Review)

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour (2022 In Review)

Joe Elliott Performed Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel (2022 In Review)

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath (2022 In Review)

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Entered Hot 100 Chart For First Time (2022 In Review)

Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert (2022 In Review)

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announced US Tour (2022 In Review)

Armor For Sleep Shared First New Song In 15 Years (2022 In Review)