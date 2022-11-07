Society 1 Reunite With Dagon Destroyer

(TAG) Society 1 have announced that former drummer Dagon Destroyer will be reuniting with the band for their upcoming "Exit Through Fear" 20th anniversary tour.
A large portion of the dates will be on the "Rise Of The Machines" tour with Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead and DOPE. Additional shows are still being booked.
The band's most successful album, Exit Through Fear, which was
originally released on Earache Records made an impression in 2003 due
to the first music video of the album to feature lead vocalist Lord Zane performing body suspension. Drummer Dagon was featured in the video and did a large portion of the subsequent touring.
"I was 19 years old when we filmed our Nothing music video for the
album Exit Through Fear with Zane suspending over my drumset. The
tours afterward were insane. Everything about Society 1 was insane,
especially for a kid. It's surreal that we're joining forces again
after 20 years and that we're out with Fear Factory and Static-X. It's
a dream for me. These two bands are a huge part of my life." said
Dagon
Society 1 Reveal New Guitarist And Working On New Material
Singled Out: Society 1's As I Die
Lost Society Premiere '112' Video
Society 1 Release 'As I Die' Video
Judas Priest Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame- Andy Taylor Misses Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle- more
Wolfgang Is Van Halen Now Says Sammy Hagar- Rick Nielsen Temporarily Sidelined From Cheap Trick Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Revisit November Rain With 50-Piece Orchestra- Paramore Plan North American Arena Tour- AWOLNATION- more
Silent Planet Frontman Injured In Tour Van Accident- August Burns Red Recruit Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach For Ancestry- Jimi Hendrix- more
Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix
Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel
Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix
Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia