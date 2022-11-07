Soilwork and Kataklysm Announce Massive Euro Tour

Soilwork and Kataklysm have announced that they will be teaming up for a teaming up for a massive European tour early next year that will feature support from Wilderun.

The tour will visit 25 countries and is set to kick off on February 3rd in Vorselaar, Belgium at De Dreef and will wrap on April 30th in Amstelveen, the Netherlands at P60.

Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono had this to say, "We are excited to announce that we are finally returning to Europe. We look forward to support our latest album Unconquered, which we didn't have the chance to do, due to the pandemic.

"We will be visiting the four corners of Europe with our friends in Soilwork. We are energized, determined and ready to bring the Kataklysm impact to Europe once again. This promises to be an incredible night of metal anthems, see you there!

Soilwork added, "We look forward to take Övergivenheten out on the European roads in February and April 2023. We are currently touring the new album in Australia and the response is just out of this world. Övergivenheten means so much to us as a band, so we simply cannot wait to bring it to our European fans".

2/03 Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

2/04 Bochum, Germany - Matrix

2/05 Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

2/06 Lille, France - Le Splendid

2/07 Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

2/08 Paris, France - La Machine de Moulin Rouge

2/09 Bourg-en-Bresse, France - La Tannerie

2/10 Rennes, France - Antipode

2/11 Limoges, France - CC John Lennon

2/12 Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

2/14 Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

2/15 Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

2/16 Sevilla, Spain - Custom

2/17 Madrid, Spain - Chango

2/18 Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

2/19 Tarbes, France - La Gespe

2/21 Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

2/22 Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF

2/23 Milan, Italy - Slaughter

2/24 Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

2/25 Budapest, Hungary - Barbra Negra

2/26 Prague, Czech Republic - Palak Akropolis

2/28 Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

3/01 Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

3/02 Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

3/03 Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

3/04 Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

3/30 Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

3/31 Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse

4/01 Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

4/02 Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

4/04 Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

4/05 Jyvaskyla, Finland - Lutakko

4/06 Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse Underground

4/07 Joensuu, Finland - Kerubi

4/08 Lahti, Finland - Möysän Musaklubi

4/09 Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

4/11 Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

4/12 Vilnius, Lithiania - Vakaris

4/13 Gdansk, Polamnd - B90

4/14 Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

4/15 Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

4/16 Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

4/18 Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form Space

4/19 Bucharest, Romania - Arelene Romane

4/20 Sofia, Bulgaria - Hristo Botev Hall

4/21 Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine

4/22 Zagreb, Hungary - Boogaloo

4/23 Vienna, Austria - Simm City

4/25 Wörgl, Austria - VZ Komma

4/26 Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

4/27 Drachten, Netherlands - Poppodium Iduna

4/28 Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

4/29 Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

4/30 Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

