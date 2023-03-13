Soilwork Reveal New Lineup Ahead Of Second Leg Of Tour With Kataklysm

(Nuclear Blast) Having just finished the first leg of their European tour with labelmates Kataklysm, Swedish melodic death metal veterans Soilwork are about to embark on the second half of the tour with exciting news. The band welcomes Simon Johansson to their ranks, completing the line-up again. Simon Johansson will step in as Soilwork's new guitar player.
Soilwork states: "We are excited to finally welcome Simon Johansson to the Soilwork family as a permanent member. Simon has been with us on a session basis since 2019 and not only has he proven himself to be a solid guitar player, but also a humble human being and a true gentleman in some of the most challenging years of the band's history. We love you and we are grateful that you are part of our band".
Simon adds: "I'm super stoked and very humbled to be the new guitarist in Soilwork. I have been a fan of the band since way back and now to be a part of the Soilwork legacy is a huge honor.
"We first started to work together in 2019 when I joined as their session touring guitarist and during this time my admiration for the band has just grown. Now happy and proud to be joining my brothers as a full-time member and I'm thrilled to be a part of the next chapter of Soilwork".
For the second leg of the Kataklym and Soilwork co-headline tour, the bands will be joined by their labelmates Horizon Ignited. The Finnish melodic death metallers released their second album Towards The Dying Lands last summer via Nuclear Blast. The band will replace Wilderun who unfortunately have to drop out of the tour.
