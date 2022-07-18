.

Soilwork Premiere 'Dreams Of Nowhere' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-18-2022

Soilwork Single art
Soilwork have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Dreams Of Nowhere". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Overgivenheten."

Vocalist Bjorn Strid had this to say about the new song, "Dreams of Nowhere serves up an atmosphere that reminds you of our roots in the Swedish mid 90's death metal scene, with soaring riffs that sends melancholic and beautiful chills down your spine, but still brings you to where the heart of the band lies in 2022. Lyrics deal with the constant battle between reality and escapism."

The new album will arrive on August 19th and aside from "Dreams Of Nowhere", it will also include the previously released title track and "Nous Sommes La Guerre". Watch the new video below"

