Jack White Shares Live Performance Of 'A Tip From You To Me'

(hennemusic) Jack White is sharing a live performance of the “Entering Heaven Alive” song, “A Tip From You To Me”, as captured on his Supply Chain Issues Tour.
Footage of the opening track from White’s latest album was filmed during various stops on the 2022 trek and mixed with live audio from his August 13 show at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN.
“Entering Heaven Alive” follows “Fear Of The Dawn” as the Detroit rocker’s second of two record issued this year after a creative surge during the global pandemic.
The prolific White has been writing and recording music throughout the entirety of the past several years, resulting in two entirely distinctive albums, with each defined by different inspirations, different themes and different moods.
