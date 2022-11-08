Judas Priest's Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam

(hennemusic) Judas Priest singer Rob Halford joined an all-star lineup to perform with Dolly Parton at the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony on Los Angeles on November 5.
As Rolling Stone notes, Parton led the evening’s all-star jam finale on her 1973 classic, “Jolene” – supported by the Zac Brown Band – alongside fellow new inductees Halford, Pat Benatar & Neil Gerlado, the Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart and Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon, as well as Brandi Carlile, and Pink, who inducted the country music icon.
Judas Priest entered the Rock Hall on their third nomination, following similar recognition in 2018 and in 2020; the band is currently playing dates on a fall US tour.
Watch fan-filmed video of the all-star jam here.
