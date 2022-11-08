The Rolling Stones Stream New 'Start Me Up' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a new lyric video for their 1981 classic, ”Start Me Up.” Originally released as the lead single for the “Tattoo You” album, the song was a Top 10 hit in several countries while the album topped the US charts and went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the region.
“Tattoo You” featured a collection of previously-recorded tracks that were compiled from studio sessions over the course of a decade, with two songs – “Waiting On A Friend” and “Tops” – including guitar work by Mick Taylor, who left the group in 1974.
The Rolling Stones wrapped up their 60th anniversary European tour in Berlin, Germany in August; the two-month series – which opened in Madrid, Spain on June 1 – marked the Stones’ first European trek since the death of Charlie Watts, who passed away in August 2021 at the age of 80.
Stream the new "Tattoo You" lyric video here.
Rolling Stones Share Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow? Videos
Rolling Stones Remastered 1967 'We Love Video' Makes Online Debut
Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos
The Rolling Stones Wrap Up 60th Anniversary Tour
Rolling Stones Music and Merch
Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam- Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Founders- more
Judas Priest Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame- Andy Taylor Misses Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle- more
Wolfgang Is Van Halen Now Says Sammy Hagar- Rick Nielsen Temporarily Sidelined From Cheap Trick Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Revisit November Rain With 50-Piece Orchestra- Paramore Plan North American Arena Tour- AWOLNATION- more
Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup
Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix
Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel
Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix