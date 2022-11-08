The Rolling Stones Stream New 'Start Me Up' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a new lyric video for their 1981 classic, ”Start Me Up.” Originally released as the lead single for the “Tattoo You” album, the song was a Top 10 hit in several countries while the album topped the US charts and went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the region.

“Tattoo You” featured a collection of previously-recorded tracks that were compiled from studio sessions over the course of a decade, with two songs – “Waiting On A Friend” and “Tops” – including guitar work by Mick Taylor, who left the group in 1974.

The Rolling Stones wrapped up their 60th anniversary European tour in Berlin, Germany in August; the two-month series – which opened in Madrid, Spain on June 1 – marked the Stones’ first European trek since the death of Charlie Watts, who passed away in August 2021 at the age of 80.

Stream the new "Tattoo You" lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

