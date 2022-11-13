Iggy Pop Teams With Andrew Watt For 'Every Loser' Album

Every Loser cover art

Iggy Pop has announced that he will be releasing his new studio album, "Every Loser", on January 6th, which will include his recently released single, "Frenzy".

The new album, Iggy's 19th solo release, was executive produced by Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone) and is being released by a new partnership between Atlantic Records and Watt's Gold Tooth Records.

Pop had this to say, "I'm the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I've known since they were kids and the music will beat the sh*t out of you."

Watt added, "Iggy Pop is a f***ing icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive..I still can't believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn't get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go...turn it up and hold on..."

Related Stories

Iggy Pop, Descendents Destination Chaos Lineup

Iggy Pop's Lust For Life 45th Anniversary Being Celebrated With Rare Tony Fox Sales Tour

Iggy Pop Releases 'James Bond' Video

Iggy Pop Streaming New Song 'James Bond'

Iggy Pop Music and Merch

News > Iggy Pop