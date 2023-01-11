Guns N' Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock Late Night TV

Video still

Iggy Pop was backed by Guns N' Roses/Velvet Recover's Duff McKagan and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer for a late night TV performance.

Pop appeared on the late night television program Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (January 9th) to promote his brand new studio album, "Every Loser".

A play on the album title, Kimmel introduced the music icon and his all-star guests as Iggy Pop And The Losers, and they performed the new album's first single, "Frenzy". Watch it below:

