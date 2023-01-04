AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer

It would have been one of rock music's most unusual pairings, joining the likes of Metallica teaming up with Lou Reed for "Lu Lu"- Iggy Pop fronting AC/DC.

Pop revealed in a new interview about his new album, "Every Loser", that AC/DC's manager once asked if he was interested in becoming the singer of the legendary hard rock band.

Iggy told The New York Times, "They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn't reformed The Stooges, I hadn't moved to England. And this guy said, 'Are you interested in joining AC/DC?' They were looking for a singer."

He did not elaborate as to when this conversation took place and if it was when the group was looking to find a new vocalist following the tragic death of Bon Scott in early 1980.

