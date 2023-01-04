It would have been one of rock music's most unusual pairings, joining the likes of Metallica teaming up with Lou Reed for "Lu Lu"- Iggy Pop fronting AC/DC.
Pop revealed in a new interview about his new album, "Every Loser", that AC/DC's manager once asked if he was interested in becoming the singer of the legendary hard rock band.
Iggy told The New York Times, "They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn't reformed The Stooges, I hadn't moved to England. And this guy said, 'Are you interested in joining AC/DC?' They were looking for a singer."
He did not elaborate as to when this conversation took place and if it was when the group was looking to find a new vocalist following the tragic death of Bon Scott in early 1980.
Iggy Pop Teams With Andrew Watt For 'Every Loser' Album
Iggy Pop, Descendents Destination Chaos Lineup
Iggy Pop's Lust For Life 45th Anniversary Being Celebrated With Rare Tony Fox Sales Tour
Sharon Osbourne's Medical Emergency A Mystery- AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer- Paul Di'Anno- more
Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time- Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year- more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Sharon Osbourne's Medical Emergency A Mystery
AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer
Paul Di'Anno To Have Special Guest From Iron Maiden Family at Upcoming Shows
Jimmie Allen Takes 'Down Home' To No. 1
Singled Out: The Mayor's Quit While You're Ahead
Guns N' Roses Revisit 'November Rain' With 50-Piece Orchestra (2022 In Review)
Wolfgang Is Van Halen Now Says Sammy Hagar (2022 In Review)
Judas Priest Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (2022 In Review)