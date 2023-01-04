.

AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer

Keavin Wiggins | January 03, 2023

It would have been one of rock music's most unusual pairings, joining the likes of Metallica teaming up with Lou Reed for "Lu Lu"- Iggy Pop fronting AC/DC.

Pop revealed in a new interview about his new album, "Every Loser", that AC/DC's manager once asked if he was interested in becoming the singer of the legendary hard rock band.

Iggy told The New York Times, "They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn't reformed The Stooges, I hadn't moved to England. And this guy said, 'Are you interested in joining AC/DC?' They were looking for a singer."

He did not elaborate as to when this conversation took place and if it was when the group was looking to find a new vocalist following the tragic death of Bon Scott in early 1980.

