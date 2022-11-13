Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and Big Big Train Will Cruise To The Edge

Michael Angulia | 11-13-2022

Marillion Event poster
Event poster

Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and Big Big Train have been named as the headliners for the 9th Cruise To The Edge that will be sailing in March of 2024.

The prog rock cruise will launch on March 8th from Miami, FL aboard the Norwegian Pearl visiting Ocho Rios, Jamaica and George Town, Grand Cayman before wrapping up on March 13th.

The Cruise will also feature performances from Adrian Belew, Martin Baare, The Flower Kings, Haken, Protocol, Queensryche, PFM, Airbag, Baraka, Gryphon, Lonely Robot, and Symphony X. More acts still to be announced.

