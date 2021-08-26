Marillion Announce The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Tour

Marillion have announced that they will be bring their The Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour to the UK this fall and are giving one lucky fan the chance to win tickets to every stop.

The trek will be kicking off on November 14th n Hull at City Hall and will be wrapping up with a two night stand at London's London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on November 26th (seated) and 27th (standing).

Steve Hogarth had this to say, "No, it isn't a train coming the other way, it is in fact, The Light at the End of the Tunnel. We spent our time IN the tunnel writing our twentieth studio album.

"We will tour in the UK in November and debut one or two new tracks, along with what we feel is the best of our (let's face it) huge catalogue. Our fans are legendary creatures of faith and enthusiasm - some say obsession - so we can't wait for that feeling of reunification as we return from the wilderness, to the stage. The light is gonna feel good."

The band will be launching a contest on their official website on August 31st that will give a fan a chance to win tickets to each stop of the tour.

The contest will run through September 3rd and the band will be revealing the initials for the title of the new album and fans will be asked to guess the title ahead of its reveal on September 3rd.

Sunday 14th Nov Hull City Hall

Monday 15th Nov Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday 17th Nov Cardiff St David's Hall

Thursday 18th Nov Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Saturday 20th Nov Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sunday 21st Nov Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 23rd Nov Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 24th Nov Bath Forum

Friday 26th Nov London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (seated)

Saturday 27th Nov London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (standing)

