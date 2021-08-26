Marillion have announced that they will be bring their The Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour to the UK this fall and are giving one lucky fan the chance to win tickets to every stop.
The trek will be kicking off on November 14th n Hull at City Hall and will be wrapping up with a two night stand at London's London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on November 26th (seated) and 27th (standing).
Steve Hogarth had this to say, "No, it isn't a train coming the other way, it is in fact, The Light at the End of the Tunnel. We spent our time IN the tunnel writing our twentieth studio album.
"We will tour in the UK in November and debut one or two new tracks, along with what we feel is the best of our (let's face it) huge catalogue. Our fans are legendary creatures of faith and enthusiasm - some say obsession - so we can't wait for that feeling of reunification as we return from the wilderness, to the stage. The light is gonna feel good."
The band will be launching a contest on their official website on August 31st that will give a fan a chance to win tickets to each stop of the tour.
The contest will run through September 3rd and the band will be revealing the initials for the title of the new album and fans will be asked to guess the title ahead of its reveal on September 3rd.
Sunday 14th Nov Hull City Hall
Monday 15th Nov Edinburgh Usher Hall
Wednesday 17th Nov Cardiff St David's Hall
Thursday 18th Nov Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Saturday 20th Nov Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sunday 21st Nov Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 23rd Nov Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Wednesday 24th Nov Bath Forum
Friday 26th Nov London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (seated)
Saturday 27th Nov London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (standing)
Marillion Share 'Seasons End' From Forthcoming Live Package
Marillion Reveal Details For New Album
Marillion Offshoot Marathon Release 'This Time' Video
Marillion Announce The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Tour
Marillion Couch Convention Coming This Weekend
Marillion Release Video From New Orchestra Album
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth- Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video- Metallica- more
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby- The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts- Pearl Jam- more
Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80- Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle- Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film- more
Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten- Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show- Journey- more
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth
Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video
Metallica Share Previously Unreleased 'Wherever I May Roam' Live Video
Singled Out: Stevie D and Corey Glover's Hey Jude (Beatles)
Marillion Announce The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Tour
Steve Hackett Gets Animated For 'Natalia' Video
Overkill Announce 'The Atlantic Years 1986 -1994' Box Sets
Singled Out: Barefoot in the Streets