Marillion Preview 'An Hour Before Dark' Live Package With 'Reprogram The Gene' Video

Marillion have shared a video for "Reprogram the Gene (Live in Port Zelande 2023" as a preview to their forthcoming live release, "An Hour Before It's Dark: Live in Port Zelande 2023".

The package will be released on June 21st by earMUSIC and is billed as "an audio-visual masterpiece showcasing the band's 2022 studio album 'An Hour Before It's Dark' in its entirety."

Atom Splitter sent over these details: Since 2002, Marillion has welcomed their dedicated fans to very special weekends every two years: the Marillion weekend. On three consecutive nights, Marillion performs different shows with different setlists - each night, a full album is played from start to finish, including fan favorites and rarities. Fans travel from all over the world to be part of these truly amazing nights.

From Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Marillion weekend took place at Center Parcs, Port Zelande, The Netherlands. On Saturday night, Marillion performed their latest album An Hour Before It's Dark in its entirety. Their impressive live shows, with stunning projections and laser effects, add to Marillion's reputation as being one of the leading musicians of today.

An Hour Before It's Dark: Live in Port Zelande 2023 will be released physically on 2CD Digipak, Blu-ray Digipak , DVD Digipakand, for the first time, 3LP Heavyweight Vinyl.

AN HOUR BEFORE IT'S DARK: LIVE IN PORT ZELANDE 2023 TRACK LISTING:

"Be Hard On Yourself"

"Reprogram The Gene"

"Only A Kiss" (Instrumental)

"Murder Machines"

"The Crow And The Nightingale"

"Sierra Leone"

"Care"

ENCORES:

"Estonia"

"Afraid Of Sunlight"

"Go!"

"The Space"

"Zeparated Out"

