State Champs Unplug For 'Outta My Head'

State Champs have shared a visualizer their acoustic version of their song "Outta My Head", an unplugged rendition of a track featured on their latest album, "Kings Of The New Age."

Frontman Derek DiScanio shared, "It's been way too fun stripping down these songs and giving you guys more acoustic jams to listen to. That being said, we're back again with 'Outta My Head' acoustic. Enjoy."

The acoustic rendition of "Outta My Head", follows the recently released unplugged version of "Act Like That". Guitarist Tyler Szalkowski explained how these new recordings came about, "We had a short press week back in June where we did some in studio acoustic sessions.

"We fell in love with the acoustic versions of Act Like That and Outta My Head. We knew we had to get these recorded and get them out to you all. Enjoy and see you all very soon on the Kings of the New Age tour." Watch the visualizer below:

