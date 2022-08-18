State Champs, Hunny and Between You & Me Announce Fall Tour

Tour poster

State Champs have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for the Kings Of The New Age Tour that will feature special guests Hunny and Between You & Me.

Young Culture (11/11 - 11/20), Games We Play (11/22 - 11/30), and Save Face (12/2 - 12/10) also joining for select dates on the trek that is set to kick off on November 11th in Cleveland, and will wrap up with a hometown shows in Albany on December 10th.

Frontman Derek DiScanio had this to say, "I'm particularly excited for the KOTNA Tour because of how much we as a band are focusing on the aesthetic and flow of the show.

"This will be the first tour where it feels more like an experience rather than just a band on stage playing songs. The stage production is by far the most unique and badass it's ever been, and you bet the mixture of songs in our catalog (new songs, old songs, and some surprises) will create a wild set list. Best night ever."

The band is launching the tour to promote their new album, "Kings Of The New Age". They said of the effort, , "Kings of The New Age is our fourth album, the one that we spent the most time on, and the one that makes the biggest statement.

"After writing over 30 songs, we narrowed it down to 11 that best represent our mission as a band, and sonically, match the energy level we wanted to captivate heading into this new chapter."

Tickets go on sale at noon local time this Friday, August 19th,. See the tour dates below:

Nov 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Nov 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Nov 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Nov 15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Nov 18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Nov 19 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Nov 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Nov 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic

Nov 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Nov 25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Nov 26 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Nov 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov 29 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

Nov 30 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

Dec 2 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

Dec 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Dec 4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

Dec 6 - Richmond, VA - The National

Dec 7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Dec 9 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Dec 10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Related Stories

State Champs Recruit Mitchell Tenpenny For Act Like That

State Champs Release 'Eventually' Video

State Champs Joined By Ben Barlow For 'Everybody But You'

State Champs Tribute Bob Ross With 'Just Sound' Video

State Champs Music and Merch

News > State Champs