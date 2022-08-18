State Champs, Hunny and Between You & Me Announce Fall Tour

State Champs have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for the Kings Of The New Age Tour that will feature special guests Hunny and Between You & Me.
Young Culture (11/11 - 11/20), Games We Play (11/22 - 11/30), and Save Face (12/2 - 12/10) also joining for select dates on the trek that is set to kick off on November 11th in Cleveland, and will wrap up with a hometown shows in Albany on December 10th.
Frontman Derek DiScanio had this to say, "I'm particularly excited for the KOTNA Tour because of how much we as a band are focusing on the aesthetic and flow of the show.
"This will be the first tour where it feels more like an experience rather than just a band on stage playing songs. The stage production is by far the most unique and badass it's ever been, and you bet the mixture of songs in our catalog (new songs, old songs, and some surprises) will create a wild set list. Best night ever."
The band is launching the tour to promote their new album, "Kings Of The New Age". They said of the effort, , "Kings of The New Age is our fourth album, the one that we spent the most time on, and the one that makes the biggest statement.
"After writing over 30 songs, we narrowed it down to 11 that best represent our mission as a band, and sonically, match the energy level we wanted to captivate heading into this new chapter."
Tickets go on sale at noon local time this Friday, August 19th,. See the tour dates below:
Nov 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Nov 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Nov 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Nov 15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Nov 18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
Nov 19 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
Nov 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Nov 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic
Nov 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Nov 25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Nov 26 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Nov 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Nov 29 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
Nov 30 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
Dec 2 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
Dec 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Dec 4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
Dec 6 - Richmond, VA - The National
Dec 7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Dec 9 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Dec 10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
