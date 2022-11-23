Motley Crue Announce Limited Edition Crucial Crue Box Sets

Motley Crue have announced that they are releasing a limited edition box set called "Crucial Crue: The Studio Albums 1981-1989" on February 17, 2023 in both CD and colored vinyl configurations.

Each configuration will be limited to just 10,000 units world wide and will feature the band's first five studio albums. The colored vinyl will include Too Fast For Love (White/Black Splatter), Shout At The Devil (Yellow/Black Splatter), Theatre Of Pain (Hot Pink Magenta/Black Splatter), Girls, Girls, Girls (Cyan Blue / Black Splatter), and Dr. Feelgood (Coke Bottle Green / Oxblood Splatter), all housed in a black slipcase with foil imprint.

"Crucial Crue" is available for preorder here. We were sent the following details about the vinyl albums:

Too Fast For Love (White/Black Splatter): In 1981 Motley Crue released their platinum selling debut album Too Fast For Love which hit No. 77 on the Billboard 200 and ranks No. 22 on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time list. The album features MÖTLEY CRÜE live staples and fan favorites such as "Live Wire," "Take Me To The Top" and "Public Enemy #1."

Shout At The Devil (Yellow/Black Splatter): Motley Crue continued to gain global steam with their second studio album Shout At The Devil debuting at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and now certified four times platinum. The album features the single "Looks That Kill," which hit No. 12 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, the title track "Shout At The Devil," which hit No. 30 on the Mainstream Rock chart, and "Too Young To Fall In Love," which reached No. 17 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Theatre Of Pain (Hot Pink Magenta/Black Splatter): Released in 1985, the band's Top Ten album Theatre Of Pain debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and is certified four times platinum. The album features their power ballad "Home Sweet Home," which hit No. 38 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 89 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the MTV staple "Smokin' In The Boys Room," which hit No. 7 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Girls, Girls, Girls (Cyan Blue / Black Splatter): 1987's Girls, Girls, Girls debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and is certified four times platinum. Included are the tracks "Girls, Girls, Girls," which hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 20 on the Mainstream Rock chart, plus CRÜE staples such as "Wild Side" and "Bad Boy Boogie."

Dr. Feelgood (Coke Bottle Green / Oxblood Splatter): Released in 1989, Motley Crue's hit album Dr. Feelgood has sold over 6M copies, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and remained in the charts for a total of 109 weeks. Included are their Top 10 hits "Dr. Feelgood," which hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, "Without You," which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 11 Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, "Kickstart My Heart," which reached No. 17 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)," which hit No. 13 on the Mainstream Rock and No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.



Too Fast For Love

Side A

Live Wire

Come On And Dance

Public Enemy #1

Merry-Go-Round

Take me To The Top

Side B

Piece Of Your Action

Starry Eyes

Too Fast For Love

On With The Show



Shout At The Devil

Side A

In The Beginning

Shout At The Devil

Looks That Kill

Bastard

God Bless The Children Of The Beast

Helter Skelter

Side B

Red Hot

Too Young To Fall In Love

Knock 'Em Dead, Kid

Ten Seconds To Love

Danger



Theatre Of Pain

Side A

City Boy Blues

Smokin' In The Boys Room

Louder Than Hell

Keep Your Eye On The Money

Home Sweet Home

Side B

Tonight (We Need A Lover)

Use It Or Lose It

Save Our Souls

Raise Your Hands To Rock

Fight For Your Rights



Girls, Girls, Girls

Side A

Wild Side

Girls, Girls, Girls

Dancing On Glass

Bad Boy Boogie

Nona

Side B

Five Years Dead

All In The Name Of..."

Sumthin' For Nuthin'"

You're All I Need

Jailhouse Rock (Live)



Dr. Feelgood

Side A

T.n.T. (Terror 'n Tinseltown)

Dr. Feelgood

Slice Of Your Pie

Rattlesnake Shake

Kickstart My Heart

Without You

Side B

Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

Sticky Sweet

She Goes Down

Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Time For Change

Related Stories

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two World Tour Dates

Motley Crue Replace Mick Mars With John 5

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Retires From Touring

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce The World Tour

Motley Crue Music and Merch

News > Motley Crue