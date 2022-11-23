Motley Crue Announce Limited Edition Crucial Crue Box Sets

Motley Crue have announced that they are releasing a limited edition box set called "Crucial Crue: The Studio Albums 1981-1989" on February 17, 2023 in both CD and colored vinyl configurations.
Each configuration will be limited to just 10,000 units world wide and will feature the band's first five studio albums. The colored vinyl will include Too Fast For Love (White/Black Splatter), Shout At The Devil (Yellow/Black Splatter), Theatre Of Pain (Hot Pink Magenta/Black Splatter), Girls, Girls, Girls (Cyan Blue / Black Splatter), and Dr. Feelgood (Coke Bottle Green / Oxblood Splatter), all housed in a black slipcase with foil imprint.
"Crucial Crue" is available for preorder here. We were sent the following details about the vinyl albums:
Too Fast For Love (White/Black Splatter): In 1981 Motley Crue released their platinum selling debut album Too Fast For Love which hit No. 77 on the Billboard 200 and ranks No. 22 on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time list. The album features MÖTLEY CRÜE live staples and fan favorites such as "Live Wire," "Take Me To The Top" and "Public Enemy #1."
Shout At The Devil (Yellow/Black Splatter): Motley Crue continued to gain global steam with their second studio album Shout At The Devil debuting at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and now certified four times platinum. The album features the single "Looks That Kill," which hit No. 12 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, the title track "Shout At The Devil," which hit No. 30 on the Mainstream Rock chart, and "Too Young To Fall In Love," which reached No. 17 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Theatre Of Pain (Hot Pink Magenta/Black Splatter): Released in 1985, the band's Top Ten album Theatre Of Pain debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and is certified four times platinum. The album features their power ballad "Home Sweet Home," which hit No. 38 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 89 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the MTV staple "Smokin' In The Boys Room," which hit No. 7 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Girls, Girls, Girls (Cyan Blue / Black Splatter): 1987's Girls, Girls, Girls debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and is certified four times platinum. Included are the tracks "Girls, Girls, Girls," which hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 20 on the Mainstream Rock chart, plus CRÜE staples such as "Wild Side" and "Bad Boy Boogie."
Dr. Feelgood (Coke Bottle Green / Oxblood Splatter): Released in 1989, Motley Crue's hit album Dr. Feelgood has sold over 6M copies, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and remained in the charts for a total of 109 weeks. Included are their Top 10 hits "Dr. Feelgood," which hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, "Without You," which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 11 Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, "Kickstart My Heart," which reached No. 17 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)," which hit No. 13 on the Mainstream Rock and No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Too Fast For Love
Side A
Live Wire
Come On And Dance
Public Enemy #1
Merry-Go-Round
Take me To The Top
Side B
Piece Of Your Action
Starry Eyes
Too Fast For Love
On With The Show
Shout At The Devil
Side A
In The Beginning
Shout At The Devil
Looks That Kill
Bastard
God Bless The Children Of The Beast
Helter Skelter
Side B
Red Hot
Too Young To Fall In Love
Knock 'Em Dead, Kid
Ten Seconds To Love
Danger
Theatre Of Pain
Side A
City Boy Blues
Smokin' In The Boys Room
Louder Than Hell
Keep Your Eye On The Money
Home Sweet Home
Side B
Tonight (We Need A Lover)
Use It Or Lose It
Save Our Souls
Raise Your Hands To Rock
Fight For Your Rights
Girls, Girls, Girls
Side A
Wild Side
Girls, Girls, Girls
Dancing On Glass
Bad Boy Boogie
Nona
Side B
Five Years Dead
All In The Name Of..."
Sumthin' For Nuthin'"
You're All I Need
Jailhouse Rock (Live)
Dr. Feelgood
Side A
T.n.T. (Terror 'n Tinseltown)
Dr. Feelgood
Slice Of Your Pie
Rattlesnake Shake
Kickstart My Heart
Without You
Side B
Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
Sticky Sweet
She Goes Down
Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Time For Change
