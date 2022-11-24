Alice Cooper and Nikki Sixx Talk Tommy Henriksen's Crossbone Skully Project

Alice Cooper and Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx have shared their thoughts about Tommy Henriksen's new project Crossbone Skully, which just released their debut single "Evil World Machine".



According to the announcement, Henriksen has enlisted Johnny Depp and a "who's who" of rock for this special project, with the debut full length album expected to arrive next year.

"It's about time someone recognized Crossbone Skully," says Alice Cooper. "Skully and I go way back. Crossbone Skully has written a galactic masterpiece about one of the most mysterious characters of the cosmos. Is he a villain or a hero? I don't know. Maybe a little of both. All I know is don't cross Crossbone Skully. This album rocks every galaxy out there."

Nikki Sixx shared, "I'm thrilled to be involved in the Crossbone Skully project. The music is hard hitting and real as it aligns with an original concept. To be part of this project with this group of legends is inspirational and I know it's gonna kick ass!"

SRO shared these details about the project: Crossbone Skully is an avenging superhero, beginning his journey to rescue humanity on "Evil World Machine," which confronts the evil currency of the world. Legendary producer Mutt Lange (AC/DC, Def Leppard) emerged from retirement to serve as executive producer on the album which was written by guitarist/bassist Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper's Band / Member of Hollywood Vampires which includes Johnny Depp) and guitarist/producer Tommy Denander.

Henriksen serves as lead vocalist and bassist on the album. Rounding out the band's lineup are Denander, keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Seal), bassist Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley, the Cult, Ozzy Osbourne), drummer Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the late UFO bassist Pete Way, producer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, Aerosmith) and mixer Olle Romo (Muse, Bryan Adams). For the "Thing #1" animated short film, Henriksen enlisted voiceover talent from Hollywood A-lister and Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp (The Sorcerer), and an impressive list of rock royalty including Alice Cooper (The Bringer of Light), Joe Perry (Big Bad Bone Crusher), Nikki Sixx (The Crooked Crow) and Kane Roberts (Alpha Watchman), just to name a few.

"This has been an amazing journey," says Henriksen, who began the project almost four years ago. "If you had told me back then that I'd be working with the greatest producer who ever lived, I wouldn't have believed it."

Crossbone Skully will be engaging fans with more music from the album, which delivers a powerful message in today's global climate, inviting people of all backgrounds to coexist and break down oppressive barriers. Additionally, Henriksen's vision for CROSSBONE SKULLY will continue to unfold, culminating in the release of the band's debut album in 2023.

