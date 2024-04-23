Crossbone Skully Celebrate Full Moon With 'I Am The Wolf' Video Premiere

(SRO) To celebrate tonight's-April 23-full moon, the rising new rock outfit CROSSBONE SKULLY will unleash the howling and eerie track "I Am The Wolf" via an exclusive YouTube premiere of the song's music video today at 2:00 P.M PT / 5:00 P.M. ET. The premiere will be followed by a special announcement from CROSSBONE SKULLY frontman TOMMY HENRIKSEN (guitarist and musical director for Alice Cooper's band and member of Hollywood Vampires) and the band's guitarist ANNA CARA. Set a reminder for the "I Am The Wolf'' premiere and announcement here.

"When I wrote the lyrics to 'I Am The Wolf,' I found my spirit animal," says HENRIKSEN. "It's a one-way trip to hell to kill the devil and destroy anything in my way...to find my rebirth and reclaim my worth! For I Am The Wolf!"

"I Am The Wolf" follows three consecutive track releases-"Evil World Machine," "The Boom Went The Boom (feat. Phil Collen)," and "I'm Unbreakable"-which have combined amassed over 1.2 million streams to date. The aforementioned tracks will be featured on CROSSBONE SKULLY's debut album due out this fall via Better Noise Music.

The forthcoming album was executive produced by the legendary Mutt Lange (AC/DC, Def Leppard) and includes features on the animated short film ("Evil World Machine") from notable musicians, celebrity friends and bandmates of HENRIKSEN's for its recording sessions including Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Nikki Sixx, Joe Perry, and Kane Roberts. The album features first-class recording musicians including Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), Jamie Muhoberac (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Seal), Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley, the Cult, Ozzy Osbourne), Tommy Denander, Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the late UFO bassist Pete Way, and producer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, My Chemical Romance, Aerosmith). Stay tuned for further details.

Related Stories

Def Leppard Star Guests On New Mutt Lange Exec-Produced Crossbone Skully Song

Alice Cooper and Nikki Sixx Talk Tommy Henriksen's Crossbone Skully Project

News > Crossbone Skully