Crossbone Skully Celebrate Full Moon With 'I Am The Wolf' Video Premiere

(SRO) To celebrate tonight's-April 23-full moon, the rising new rock outfit CROSSBONE SKULLY will unleash the howling and eerie track "I Am The Wolf" via an exclusive YouTube premiere of the song's music video today at 2:00 P.M PT / 5:00 P.M. ET. The premiere will be followed by a special announcement from CROSSBONE SKULLY frontman TOMMY HENRIKSEN (guitarist and musical director for Alice Cooper's band and member of Hollywood Vampires) and the band's guitarist ANNA CARA. Set a reminder for the "I Am The Wolf'' premiere and announcement here.
"When I wrote the lyrics to 'I Am The Wolf,' I found my spirit animal," says HENRIKSEN. "It's a one-way trip to hell to kill the devil and destroy anything in my way...to find my rebirth and reclaim my worth! For I Am The Wolf!"
"I Am The Wolf" follows three consecutive track releases-"Evil World Machine," "The Boom Went The Boom (feat. Phil Collen)," and "I'm Unbreakable"-which have combined amassed over 1.2 million streams to date. The aforementioned tracks will be featured on CROSSBONE SKULLY's debut album due out this fall via Better Noise Music.
The forthcoming album was executive produced by the legendary Mutt Lange (AC/DC, Def Leppard) and includes features on the animated short film ("Evil World Machine") from notable musicians, celebrity friends and bandmates of HENRIKSEN's for its recording sessions including Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Nikki Sixx, Joe Perry, and Kane Roberts. The album features first-class recording musicians including Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), Jamie Muhoberac (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Seal), Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley, the Cult, Ozzy Osbourne), Tommy Denander, Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the late UFO bassist Pete Way, and producer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, My Chemical Romance, Aerosmith). Stay tuned for further details.
Def Leppard Star Guests On New Mutt Lange Exec-Produced Crossbone Skully Song
Alice Cooper and Nikki Sixx Talk Tommy Henriksen's Crossbone Skully Project
Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame- Beatles Legend John Lennon's Lost Help! Guitar Discovered After 50 Years- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2024- Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour- more
HARDY Announce His First Stadium Concert- Cody Johnson, Hank Williams Jr Lead Born & Raised Festival Lineup- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame
Beatles Legend John Lennon's Lost Help! Guitar Discovered After 50 Years
Paul McCartney & Wings: One Hand Clapping 1974 Live Studio Sessions Available For The First Time
Crossbone Skully Celebrate Full Moon With 'I Am The Wolf' Video Premiere
Saxon Share 'Witches Of Salem' Lyric Video
The Hope Conspiracy Unleash 'The West Is Dead' Video
Brooklyn Bowl Hosts Benefit for Bad Brains' Frontman Paul 'HR' Hudson
Singled Out: Rebecca Karpen's 23