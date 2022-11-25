Five Finger Death Punch 'A Little Bit Off' With New Lyric Video

(Better Noise Music) Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for "A Little Bit Off", a track taken from their 2020 album "F8". The track was a huge fan favourite and the lyric video is a welcome return to a classic slice of FFDP.

Five Finger Death Punch once again broke records with the release of their ninth studio album, "AFTERLIFE" as they officially scored the most #1 albums on Billboard's Hard Rock chart, having hit the top spot with seven separate album releases.

The band also recently started a massive 2022 Fall Arena tour with multi-platinum country rock artist, Brantley Gilbert. The artists collaborated in 2019 on their #1 hit, "Blue On Black" which has garnered over 110 million YouTube views and 62 million Spotify streams.

The US Fall tour, with support from newcomer Cory Marks, kicked off in Grand Rapids, MI and will hit 20 more cities before wrapping up in Five Finger Death Punch's hometown of Las Vegas, NV on December 17th, 2022.

Wed Nov 9 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Thu Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Sat Nov 12 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Mon Nov 14 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Wed Nov 16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thu Nov 17 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Sat Nov 19 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Sun Nov 20 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Tue Nov 22 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Nov 25 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sat Nov 26 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Nov 29 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 30 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri Dec 2 Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Sat Dec 3 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Mon Dec 5 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Wed Dec 7 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Fri Dec 9 Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Sat Dec 10 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Tue Dec 13 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Thu Dec 15 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat Dec 17 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

