Five Finger Death Punch 'A Little Bit Off' With New Lyric Video

(Better Noise Music) Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for "A Little Bit Off", a track taken from their 2020 album "F8". The track was a huge fan favourite and the lyric video is a welcome return to a classic slice of FFDP.
Five Finger Death Punch once again broke records with the release of their ninth studio album, "AFTERLIFE" as they officially scored the most #1 albums on Billboard's Hard Rock chart, having hit the top spot with seven separate album releases.
The band also recently started a massive 2022 Fall Arena tour with multi-platinum country rock artist, Brantley Gilbert. The artists collaborated in 2019 on their #1 hit, "Blue On Black" which has garnered over 110 million YouTube views and 62 million Spotify streams.
The US Fall tour, with support from newcomer Cory Marks, kicked off in Grand Rapids, MI and will hit 20 more cities before wrapping up in Five Finger Death Punch's hometown of Las Vegas, NV on December 17th, 2022.
Wed Nov 9 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Thu Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Sat Nov 12 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Mon Nov 14 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Wed Nov 16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thu Nov 17 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Sat Nov 19 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
Sun Nov 20 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Tue Nov 22 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri Nov 25 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sat Nov 26 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Tue Nov 29 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Wed Nov 30 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Fri Dec 2 Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Sat Dec 3 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
Mon Dec 5 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Wed Dec 7 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Fri Dec 9 Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Sat Dec 10 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Tue Dec 13 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Thu Dec 15 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat Dec 17 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
