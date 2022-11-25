Oceans Premiere 'Hell is Where the Heart Is' Video

Oceans have released a music video for their song "Hell is Where the Heart Is", to celebrate the release of their "Hell Is Where the Heart Is - Part III: Clarity".

Timo Rotten had this to say, "It's finally here: album number two. I've listened to it from start to finish the past week for the first time in almost a year and it left me sitting there with tears in my eyes, goosebumps all over my body. It's so dark I probably can't handle to hear it again for some time. But I hope you all will enjoy it to the fullest."

The third installment, "Part III: Clarity", completes the trilogy that includes the previously released, "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love," and "Part II: Longing", and comprises the band's new album. Stream Part III and watch the new video below:

"Hell Is Where the Heart Is - Part III: Clarity" Spotify Stream

"Hell Is Where The Heart Is" Video

