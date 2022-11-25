.

Oceans Premiere 'Hell is Where the Heart Is' Video

Keavin Wiggins | November 25, 2022

Oceans Premiere 'Hell is Where the Heart Is' Video
Cover art

Oceans have released a music video for their song "Hell is Where the Heart Is", to celebrate the release of their "Hell Is Where the Heart Is - Part III: Clarity".

Timo Rotten had this to say, "It's finally here: album number two. I've listened to it from start to finish the past week for the first time in almost a year and it left me sitting there with tears in my eyes, goosebumps all over my body. It's so dark I probably can't handle to hear it again for some time. But I hope you all will enjoy it to the fullest."

The third installment, "Part III: Clarity", completes the trilogy that includes the previously released, "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love," and "Part II: Longing", and comprises the band's new album. Stream Part III and watch the new video below:

"Hell Is Where the Heart Is - Part III: Clarity" Spotify Stream


"Hell Is Where The Heart Is" Video

Related Stories


Oceans Premiere 'Hell is Where the Heart Is' Video

Oceans Share 'LIVING=DYING' Video To Celebrate EP Release

Oceans Of Slumber Cover 'House Of The Rising Sun'

Oceans Ate Alaska Return With New Dawn

Oceans Share New Single 'I Want To Be Whole Again'

Oceans Music and Merch

News > Oceans

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more

Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Latest News

Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery After Christmas

Five Finger Death Punch 'A Little Bit Off' With New Lyric Video

Currents Deliver Vengeance Visualizer

Bad Wolves Take On Christmas Classic 'Carol Of The Bells'

Oceans Premiere 'Hell is Where the Heart Is' Video

War Hippies Share Cover Of 'O Holy Night'

The Hu Receive UNESCO 'Artist For Peace' Designation

Singled Out: Gears' Lost Again