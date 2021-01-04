.

Fleshgod Apocalypse Eiffel 65 Hit A Heavy Makeover

Keavin Wiggins | 01-04-2021

Single art courtesy Nuclear Blast

Fleshgod Apocalypse have released their cover of Italian electronic group Eiffel 65's 1998 hit single "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" that they have dubbed "Blue (Turns To Red)."

frontman Francesco Paoli had this to say, "After the amazing response over our latest single 'No,' we wanted to release something that could make the end of this sh*tty 2020 a bit funnier for everyone.

"That's why we took a popular dance track from the 90s and made it the heaviest, angriest, bloodiest party song ever. We're ready to blast your ears again in 2021, stay tuned!" Check out the lyric video for the cover below:


