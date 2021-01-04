KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times was a top 20 story of Oct 2020: Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has revealed in a new interview that his former bandmate Gene Simmons saved his life on multiple occasions.
Ace spoke to Loudwire to promote his new covers album, "Origins Vol. 2", and during the chat he was asked about his friendship with KISS cofounder Gene Simmons.
The guitarist explained, "A couple of times I drank too much, got in a pool and he saved my life. Once I fell asleep in a bathtub because I took too many Valiums. The water was up to my mouth and I was ready to drown, then Gene came breaking in through the f***ing door with the manager and pulled me out of the bathtub, naked. He saved my life."
Former KISS Guitarist Teams Up With Slash Solo Band Members
KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times 2020 In Review
Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins 2020 In Review
KISS Break Guinness World Records With NYE Livestream
Ace Frehley Addresses New Year's Even KISS Reunion Rumor
Singled Out: Kissing Candice's Tapeworm
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Promo Released
Anthrax's Benante Rocks All-Star KISS Tribute 2020 In Review
KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70 2020 In Review
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen- Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band- David Bowie's John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen
Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band
David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV
Linkin Park Release 'One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)'
Asphyx Release 'The Nameless Elite' Video
Cellar Darling Share New Single 'Dance'