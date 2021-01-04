KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times 2020 In Review

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Graboswki

KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times was a top 20 story of Oct 2020: Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has revealed in a new interview that his former bandmate Gene Simmons saved his life on multiple occasions.

Ace spoke to Loudwire to promote his new covers album, "Origins Vol. 2", and during the chat he was asked about his friendship with KISS cofounder Gene Simmons.

The guitarist explained, "A couple of times I drank too much, got in a pool and he saved my life. Once I fell asleep in a bathtub because I took too many Valiums. The water was up to my mouth and I was ready to drown, then Gene came breaking in through the f***ing door with the manager and pulled me out of the bathtub, naked. He saved my life."

