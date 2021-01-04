Noel Gallagher Kicks Off New Year By Sharing New Song Demo

Video still

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher is sharing a demo of a new song, "We're Gonna Get There In The End", as part of a New Year's 2021 message to fans.

"Firstly let me wish everyone a Happy New Year," begins the rocker on social media. "Things can only get better from here!! (saying that, they couldn't get much worse could they?!) Anyway I've been writing and noodling recently and I've made a little demo of a tune that I wrote a couple of weeks ago and it actually came out sounding pretty good ... the lyrics are quite apt for the times and I think I'd like to share it with you. The song is called 'We're Gonna Get There In The End'.

"Hope your hangovers aren't too horrific. Hopefully we'll catch up soon. PS. IT'S ONLY A DEMO. ONWARDS." The latest track from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds follows the band's 2020 EP, "Blue Moon Rising." Check out the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Noel Gallagher Shares Lost Oasis Demo Song

Noel Gallagher Revives Oasis demo On Blue Moon Rising EP

Noel Gallagher Releases 'Blue Moon Rising' Video

Noel Gallagher Releases 'Wandering Star' Video

Noel Gallagher Streams New Song 'Wandering Star'

Noel Gallagher Shares 'A Dream Is All I Need To Get By' Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher Streams Evil Flower Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher Releases 'This Is The Place' Video

Noel Gallagher Talks Oasis, New Music On Late Night TV

More Noel Gallagher News