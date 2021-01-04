Noel Gallagher Kicks Off New Year By Sharing New Song Demo

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher is sharing a demo of a new song, "We're Gonna Get There In The End", as part of a New Year's 2021 message to fans.
"Firstly let me wish everyone a Happy New Year," begins the rocker on social media. "Things can only get better from here!! (saying that, they couldn't get much worse could they?!) Anyway I've been writing and noodling recently and I've made a little demo of a tune that I wrote a couple of weeks ago and it actually came out sounding pretty good ... the lyrics are quite apt for the times and I think I'd like to share it with you. The song is called 'We're Gonna Get There In The End'.
"Hope your hangovers aren't too horrific. Hopefully we'll catch up soon. PS. IT'S ONLY A DEMO. ONWARDS." The latest track from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds follows the band's 2020 EP, "Blue Moon Rising." Check out the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Noel Gallagher Shares Lost Oasis Demo Song
Noel Gallagher Revives Oasis demo On Blue Moon Rising EP
Noel Gallagher Releases 'Blue Moon Rising' Video
Noel Gallagher Releases 'Wandering Star' Video
Noel Gallagher Streams New Song 'Wandering Star'
Noel Gallagher Shares 'A Dream Is All I Need To Get By' Lyric Video
Noel Gallagher Streams Evil Flower Lyric Video
Noel Gallagher Releases 'This Is The Place' Video
Noel Gallagher Talks Oasis, New Music On Late Night TV
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen- Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band- David Bowie's John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen
Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band
David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV
Linkin Park Release 'One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)'
Asphyx Release 'The Nameless Elite' Video
Cellar Darling Share New Single 'Dance'